United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 2nd Interim Announcement





In the period from 16 August 2021 up to and including 20 August 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 96,177 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

16.08.2021

21,157

35.4656

17.08.2021

21,016

35.3924

18.08.2021

20,437

36.3587

19.08.2021

22,181

36.2136

20.08.2021

11,386

36.6523







Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 197,939 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 23 August 2021

United Internet AG

The Management Board