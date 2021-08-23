





Stabilus S.A.

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of business from Marathon Asset Management LLP to Marathon Asset Management Limited (see separate announcement)

Marathon Asset Management LLP

London, UK

See attached breakdown.

23 August 2021

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.00

0.00

0.00

24,700,000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.91

0.00

5.91













Ordinary shares



(ISIN: LU1066226637)



0



0.00

SUBTOTAL A



0



0.00



10. Additional informationxvi:





Breakdown of Holdings:



Custodian



Bank of America Merrill Lynch



Bank of New York Mellon



BNP Paribas Securities Services



Brown Brothers Harriman



JP Morgan Chase



Northern Trust



State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston





The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the issuer previously managed by the portfolio managers of Marathon Asset Management LLP. No portfolio manager controlled directly a disclosable position.







Done at London on 23 August 2021.































