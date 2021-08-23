DGAP-PVR: Stabilus S.A.: Release according to Art. 11 (6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law and Art. 40 (1) of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

ESMA/2015/1597

 

Standard form for notification of major holdings




























NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:


Stabilus S.A.
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):


[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer of business from Marathon Asset Management LLP to Marathon Asset Management Limited (see separate announcement)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:

Marathon Asset Management LLP		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:


See attached breakdown.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:


23 August 2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00 0.00 0.00 24,700,000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.91 0.00 5.91  

 

 





















































































7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)		 Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
Ordinary shares

(ISIN: LU1066226637)		   0   0.00
SUBTOTAL A   0   0.00
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights
None        
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
None          
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):


[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
       
       
       
 
9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 
 
10. Additional informationxvi:


Breakdown of Holdings:

Custodian

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of New York Mellon

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Brown Brothers Harriman

JP Morgan Chase

Northern Trust

State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston


The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the issuer previously managed by the portfolio managers of Marathon Asset Management LLP. No portfolio manager controlled directly a disclosable position.

 

Done at London on 23 August 2021.

















Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
