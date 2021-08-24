DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): August 23, 2021
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Mr. Rutherford has served as the Company"s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since January 4, 2019 and its interim Chief Financial Officer since October 1, 2018. Mr. Rutherford will continue to serve as the Company"s principal financial officer.
Prior to serving as the Company"s interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Rutherford, age 60, served as Chairman, Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDGW), a technology consulting firm, from 2017 until its merger on November 1, 2018. He served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE), an international coatings manufacturing company, from 2012 to 2016. Prior to this, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH), a diversified manufacturing company, from 2008 to 2012.
There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Rutherford and any other persons pursuant to which Mr. Rutherford was selected as principal accounting officer, nor are there any family relationships between Mr. Rutherford and any of the Company"s directors or executive officers. There have been no transactions involving the Company or any of its subsidiaries in which Mr. Rutherford has or will have a direct or indirect material interest that are required to be disclosed by Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. There will be no changes in compensation at this time relating to the appointment.
