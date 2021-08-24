





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.:

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

PLZ:

51373

Ort:

Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.08.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,14 %

4,87 %

5,01 %

982424082

letzte Mitteilung

0,11 %

4,86 %

4,97 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

US0727303028

0

146833

0 %

0,01 %

DE000BAY0017

0

1196944

0 %

0,12 %

Summe

1343777

0,14 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückkaufsrecht

Offen



4990207

0,51 %

Swap

28.05.2027



246818

0,03 %

Call Warrant

28.05.2027



123634

0,01 %

Future

17.06.2022



3365099

0,34 %

Call Option

20.12.2024



8510408

0,87 %





Summe

17236166

1,75 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Bar

2616560

0,27 %

Swap

18.08.2031



Bar

10800737

1,10 %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030



Bar

414413

0,04 %

Call Option

31.03.2035



Bar

3066841

0,31 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Bar

1131261

0,12 %

Forward

20.12.2024



Bar

932975

0,09 %

Future

20.12.2030



Bar

9363404

0,95 %

Put Option

15.12.2023



Physisch

2290000

0,23 %







Summe

30616190

3,12 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC

%

%

%

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.

%

%

%

GS Equity Markets, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Investments Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

23.08.2021



