24.08.2021









Artnet Auctions announces major NFT and 20th Century Fine Art sales for fall season

- 23% revenue increase for artnet Auctions in first six months 2021

- NFT sale with exciting selection of artists to be offered during fall season

- Andreas Gursky and Irving Penn among star lots for fall auctions

- Second edition of successful Africa Present sale planned

Berlin/New York, August 24, 2021-Artnet Auctions fee-based revenue increased significantly by 23% to 3.0 million USD in the first six months of 2021, as compared to 2020 (2,423k USD). Following continued record success in the first half of the year, Artnet Auctions today announces several key initiatives and sales in advance of the Fall 2021 season. Artnet is excited to offer Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) as part of artnet Auctions fall season sales. "Bridging the gap between the traditional art business and the crypto world, we will be offering a diverse selection of NFT artists this fall," said Jacob Pabst, Artnet CEO.

True to the business" long held belief in ensuring ample opportunity for transaction and liquidity in the art market at all times, Artnet Auctions is offering a sale of Robert Indiana"s iconic and rare to market LOVE this August. With an estimate of 250,000 USD to 350,000 USD the all red sculpture from a series of eight will be live for bidding through August 25th - a time that has historically been quiet in the market for works of this caliber. The LOVE sale closes alongside 21st Century Prints, a sale featuring new and old works by widely renowned artists and printer-publishers, such as Banksy, Damien Hirst, and Nicolas Party.

Artnet Auctions is further delighted to announce that a second iteration of the highly successful Africa Present sale, presented in partnership with Africa First founder Serge Tiroche, will go live on August 31, 2021. This second iteration will additionally be presented in partnership with Latitudes Online, a leading online destination for the African art market. The sale will feature works by Aboudia, Ablade Glover, Patrick Bongoy, Virginia Chihota and more.

September will be a strong month for Artnet Auctions and will feature a number of important sales, including Important Photographs, the category"s top sale of the season. The sale will feature a work by German artist Andreas Gursky carrying an estimate of 300,000 USD to 400,000 USD. Additionally, works by Irving Penn, Cindy Sherman, and Vik Muniz will be offered within this spectacular sale.

Other sales on the Auctions September calendar include 20th Century Art, a top performing cross-category sale featuring work from the whole of the century"s art historical cannon, and All in Americas, a sale featuring works from the top of North America to the bottom of South America and more, presented in partnership with Raphael Castoriano.

With 24/7 worldwide bidding, Artnet Auctions is the leading online-only marketplace for buying and selling fine art. New bidders, buyers, and consignors across categories, geographies, and demographics entrust artnet Auctions with their needs. More artworks are offered and traded digitally than ever before and Artnet Auctions" efficiency, digitally native operation, quick turnaround, and continuous sales throughout the year are unmatched in the industry. The auction platform allows for immediate transactions, with a seamless flow between sellers, specialists, and collectors. Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading resource for researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet"s suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

