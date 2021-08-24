DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die USU Software AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2021

Ort: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2021

Ort: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/













