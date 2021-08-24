DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
