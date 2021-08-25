Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 16, 2021 until and including August 20, 2021, amounts to 261.350 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

16- August -2021

109,660

43.4952

4,769,683.63

17- August -2021

39,814

44.2692

1,762,533.93

18- August -2021

18,818

44.8739

844,437.05

19- August -2021

53,058

45.0556

2,390,560.02

20- August -2021

40,000

45.5278

1,821,112.00

Total

261,350

44.3403

11,588,326.64



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 20, 2021 amounts to 924,307 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 24 August 2021

Managing Board

