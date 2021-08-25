DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete
2021. augusztus 24., kedd, 14:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete
The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds were formally amended on 23 August and are available on the Group"s website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.
Payment of the relevant fees for investors will be processed by the Paying Agent on 24 August.
4finance
Aalto Capital
Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management"s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.
Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe"s largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 9 countries.
Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €8 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans.
4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers.
The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|1228540
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1228540 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
