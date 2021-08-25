DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond





4finance EUR bond refinancing process complete





24-Aug-2021 / 14:16 CET/CEST





24 August 2021. 4finance Holding S.A. (the "Group"), one of Europe"s largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces the completion of its EUR bond refinancing process, including extension of the maturity to February 2025.

The Terms and Conditions of the EUR bonds were formally amended on 23 August and are available on the Group"s website at https://www.4finance.com/investors-and-media/bonds/.

Payment of the relevant fees for investors will be processed by the Paying Agent on 24 August.



For more information, please contact:

4finance

investorrelations@4finance.com

press@4finance.com

Aalto Capital

manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.de

+49 89 8986777-0





This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on management"s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.



About 4finance

Established in 2008, 4finance is one of Europe"s largest digital consumer lending groups with operations in 9 countries.

Leveraging automation and data-driven insights across the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over €8 billion since inception in instalment loans, lines of credit and single payment loans.

4finance operates a portfolio of market-leading brands offering simple, useful and transparent products to millions of customers. The Group provides convenient products in a responsible way to the many consumers who are often underserved by conventional providers.

The Group also offers deposits, in addition to consumer and SME loans through its TBI Bank subsidiary, an EU licensed institution with operations in Bulgaria and Romania.

www.4finance.com