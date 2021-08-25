DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

2021. augusztus 24., kedd, 17:51







DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Allianz SE


/ Bekanntmachung nach Art.5 Abs. 1 lit.b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung(EU) Nr. 2016/1052 / Erwerb eigener Aktien






Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








24.08.2021 / 17:51



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




 



München, den 24.08.2021


Im Zeitraum vom 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 20. August 2021 hat die Allianz SE insgesamt 208.793 Aktien im Rahmen ihres laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms gekauft, das mit der Bekanntmachung vom 17. August 2021 gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr.596/2014 und Art.2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 angekündigt wurde.


Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen gekauft:


Datum             Stück Aktien        Durchschnittskurs (EUR)


18.08.2021         56.842               198,2675

19.08.2021         60.951               197,5249

20.08.2021         91.000               198,0781


Die Gesamtzahl der im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufprogramms seit dem 18. August 2021 bis einschließlich 20. August 2021 gekauften Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 208.793 Aktien.


Der Erwerb der Aktien der Allianz SE erfolgt ausschließlich über die Börse im elektronischen Handel der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (Xetra) durch eine von der Allianz SE beauftragte Bank.


Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 Delegierte Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der Allianz SE veröffentlicht (www.allianz.com).
















24.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Allianz SE

Koeniginstr. 28

80802 Muenchen

Deutschland
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1228626  24.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228626&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum