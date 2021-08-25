DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 24.08.2021


In the period from August 18, 2021 to, and including, August 20, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 208,793 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


Date            Number of shares       Average price (EUR)


18.08.2021         56,842                  198.2675

19.08.2021         60,951                  197.5249

20.08.2021         91,000                  198.0781



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, August 20, 2021 amounts to 208,793.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















