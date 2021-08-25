DGAP-News: Medios AG: Accelerated roll-out of the digital platform mediosconnect
2021. augusztus 25., szerda, 11:00
Press Release
Medios AG: Accelerated roll-out of the digital platform mediosconnect
Berlin, August 25, 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has launched its digital platform mediosconnect in a third German federal state. The Company has thus significantly accelerated the roll-out of its innovative ordering and billing portal for individualized medicines. In addition to the regional expansion of mediosconnect, further indication areas will be integrated in the near future.
As a digital platform, mediosconnect connects physicians, specialized pharmacies and health insurance companies and simplifies ordering and billing processes for complex and individualized medicines. The number of orders and invoices processed via mediosconnect per month has increased to almost 20,000, in the first quarter of 2021, the number was around 12,000 to 16,000 per month.
Christoph Prußeit, Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) of Medios AG: "We are pleased about the further roll-out of our platform mediosconnect. The regional expansion is faster than planned, which is made possible in particular by the great commitment of the employees involved. With the portal we offer our partners an innovative software solution for the digital handling of the ordering and billing process. Through the newly created position of Digital Health Manager at Medios AG, mediosconnect users also benefit from our comprehensive expertise. The planned development of further indication areas will enable us and our partners to achieve joint additional growth."
Growth opportunities through digitalization of the healthcare system
-------------------
Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).
Contact
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1228753
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1228753 25.08.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]