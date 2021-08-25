





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Herr

First name:

Alexander

Last name(s):

von Witzleben



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

22.00 EUR





1430000.00 EUR



22.50 EUR





1462500.00 EUR



23.00 EUR





690000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

22.3906 EUR





3582500.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-20; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



