DGAP-CMS: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
2021. augusztus 25., szerda, 16:31
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Publication pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Final announcement on the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020
LANXESS AG completed the share buyback announced on 11 March 2020 in accordance with Art. 2 Para. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Buyback Regulation") prematurely on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program expiring 12 March 2022 with a total volume of up to EUR 500 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) was originally divided into two tranches of EUR 250 million each. Due to the coronavirus crisis, it had been suspended indefinitely on 6 April 2020 and has not been resumed since.
Under the first tranche of the share buyback program that formally ended 10 March 2021, a total of 1,101,549 shares (1.26% of the capital stock) were repurchased for a total of EUR 36.7 million in the period from 12 March to 6 April 2020. No shares were repurchased under the second tranche which was increased to EUR 463.3 million on 11 March 2021 by the funds of the first tranche not used for a repurchase.
Cologne, 25 August 2021
The Board of Management
