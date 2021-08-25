

cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





cyan AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights to further underpin the company"s growth





25-Aug-2021 / 18:28 CET/CEST





cyan AG resolves to carry out a cash capital increase with subscription rights to further underpin the company"s growth



Munich, August 25, 2021 - The Management Board of cyan AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a cash capital increase with subscription rights. The company"s share capital is to be increased from 9,926,745.00 Euro by up to 2,481,686.00 Euro to up to 12,408,431.00 Euro, making partial use of the authorized capital. For this purpose, up to 2,481,686 new no-par value bearer shares are to be issued. The issue price per new share is 3.22 euros. The new shares will have full dividend rights from January 1, 2021.



The shares are expected to be offered for purchase to the shareholders of cyan AG by way of statutory subscription rights in the period from September 2, 2021 (0:00 CET) to September 15, 2021 (24:00 CET) after approval of the securities information sheet ("Wertpapierinformationsblatt"). The subscription ratio is 4 old shares to one new share. Subscription rights that are not exercised will expire without compensation. No exchange trading in subscription rights will be organized by the company or by the bank entrusted with the processing. Shares not taken up by shareholders with subscription rights may be offered for subscription to interested investors by way of a private placement.



In accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz, WpPG), the subscription offer will be made without a prospectus on the basis of a securities information sheet as soon as this has been approved by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin). The approval of the securities information sheet is expected to take place on August 30, 2021. The securities information sheet will then be available on the issuer"s website at https://ir.cyansecurity.com/de/ under the heading https://ir.cyansecurity.com/de/publikationen/.



The inflow of funds from the capital increase will serve to underpin further corporate growth at national and international level with increased equity.



Person making the notification:



Michael Sieghart, CFO







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About cyan



cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company"s main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.



Today the group has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan"s products are distributed to more than 60 million end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an international tender process. Besides Orange, cyan"s customers include among others the world"s leading insurance broker Aon as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.



cyan AG Investor Contact:



cyan AG



Tel. +49 89 71042 2073



E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Press Contact:



Better Orange IR & HV AG



Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17



E-mail: anita.schneider@better-orange.de











