DGAP-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. augusztus 25., szerda, 18:49







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Turbon AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








25.08.2021 / 18:49



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021

Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx













25.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Turbon AG

Am Walzwerk 25

45527 Hattingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1228955  25.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228955&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum