DGAP-News: SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy with its advanced battery metals portfolio to strengthen its position as Europe"s "Green Metals" company
2021. augusztus 26., csütörtök, 14:19
SunMirror AG Agrees to Acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy
- SunMirror expands business activities to Finland, one of the most attractive mining areas in the world
The Company has today announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy ("Latitude 66") with focus on exploration and mine development with its business operations located in Finland.
Founded 4 years ago, Latitude 66 is one of the leading explorers of cobalt in Europe and controls the largest exploration tenement package of any single company in Finland, currently in excess of 9,000 square kilometres. Latitude 66"s most advanced mine development project is the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the European Union ("EU") and the second largest not yet in production. In addition, Latitude 66 has an extensive exploration portfolio with over 100 targets identified for further exploration.
The expected purchase price payable to the Parent will be EUR 45 million, payable in cash on closing, and SM S.A. has agreed to a 2% net smelter royalty on future production. The Board of Directors of SunMirror and the Board of Directors of Latitude 66"s parent company Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Parent") have already approved the sale of Latitude 66 to SM S.A. The conditional binding agreement in respect of the acquisition of Latitude 66 contains an alternative completion structure which, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, provides SM S.A. with the ability to propose a takeover offer of the Parent in accordance with applicable Australian corporations laws. The completion of the acquisition of Latitude 66, or a takeover bid if one is subsequently announced by SM S.A., is subject to completion by SunMirror of a capital raising of EUR 70 million and other customary conditions.
Current resource estimate for Latitude 66"s K Camp project according to Mineral resource classification JORC is 16,490 tonnes cobalt and 725,000 oz gold contained. The average grade for cobalt is 0.064%, which is the highest of the five largest known cobalt resources in the EU, and the average gold grade is 2.7g/t. Finland is the largest refiner of cobalt and nickel in Europe and the second largest of cobalt in the world after China, which has a market share of around 80 percent. Furthermore Finland is currently the only country in the EU with mines producing Cobalt today. A fully European supply chain for batteries will significantly reduce CO2 and other emissions in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles and other batteries. Domestic supply of key battery minerals will significantly reduce strategic and geopolitical risks for European companies.
SunMirror focuses on exploration and mine developments in areas known for their high geological potential and where some of the world"s most productive mines and mineral deposits are located. SunMirror, which has prospective resource projects in Australia, with the acquisition of Latitude 66 holds a highly prospective portfolio of battery metals projects in the world"s premier mining jurisdictions. SunMirror is targeting to supply the European economy with cobalt and other raw materials and metals such as lithium from sustainable, stable and legally secure sources, while complying with laws, regulations and ESG requirements.
Dr. Heinz Rudolf Kubli, Member of the Board of Directors of SunMirror AG, explains his views about the acquisition"s significance:
Latitude 66 is a member of the Finnish government project "BATTRACE". This initiative is dedicated to the traceability of battery materials and the production processes used to extract metals from ores and refine them into high-quality raw materials for battery material manufacturers. SunMirror is also developing a blockchain technology solution for enhanced traceability. This will transparently document the source of raw materials and the conditions of the extraction process in a tamper-proof manner and be made available to third parties for the calculation of ESG criteria. The traceability of the raw materials ensures that the extraction of the materials is ESG-compliant and not at the expense of environmental standards, labour law and conditions or through illegal overexploitation.
For the avoidance of doubt, this announcement does not constitute an intention to make a takeover bid for the purposes of section 631 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Sunmirror has already received commitments for significant capital injections in the past and considers itself well positioned for further growth on this basis. In addition, further investors have recently expressed their interest to Sunmirror with a share price close to the market price in supporting the future growth of the company.
Webcast on 27 August 2021
The webcast will take place on 27 August 2021 at 09:00 am.
Interested parties can obtain the necessary access data at dkaufmann@edicto.de.
About SunMirror AG
SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on traceable, responsibly sourced battery metals - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Australian mining company Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited with business activities in Finland is one of the leading exploration companies for Cobalt in Europe and has promising exploration and mine development projects in Finland. For further information, please visit: https://lat66.com/en
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1229179
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1229179 26.08.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]