DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG raises forecast for the 2021 financial year due to positive business development
2021. augusztus 26., csütörtök, 15:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
KAP AG raises forecast for the 2021 financial year due to positive business development
Against this background and the positive business development in the first half of 2021, which exceeds expectations, KAP AG is raising its forecast for the 2021 financial year. For the current financial year, the Executive Board now expects consolidated revenue of between €320 million and €350 million (previously: between €300 million and €330 million) and normalised EBITDA in a range of €32 million to €38 million (previously: €27 million to €33 million).
The reasons for this development are in particular the faster-than-expected recovery in our target markets, order intake in flexible films segment that is significantly above expectations, as well as faster implementation and effectiveness of measures within the scope of Project Accelerate. The forecast and previous year"s figures includes already the sale of it-novum GmbH and MEHLER Engineering und Service GmbH.
The new forecast is based on the assumption that the recovery of our target markets continues unchanged, no additional negative impacts on raw material prices and supply chains follow, e.g. for semiconductors, and that there are no further severe restrictions due to the Corona pandemic during the rest of the financial year.
The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned.
Explanations on the alternative performance measure normalised EBITDA used in this ad hoc announcement can be found in the Annual Report 2020 on page 40 which is available under https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/reports-amp-presentations/financial-reports.
The Executive Board
Notifying Person und Investor Relations
Kai Knitter
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229106
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1229106 26-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]