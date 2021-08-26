DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 25.08.2021, 14:40 Uhr CET/CEST - Schaltbau Holding AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Schaltbau Holding AG







Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 25.08.2021, 14:40 Uhr CET/CEST - Schaltbau Holding AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








26.08.2021 / 15:13



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 25.08.2021



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 23. August 2021
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

10124051














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
