Correction of a release from 25/08/2021, 14:40 CET/CEST - Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















26.08.2021 / 15:13







Correction of a publication dated 25.08.2021







1. Details of issuer



Schaltbau Holding AG



Hollerithstraße 5



81829 Munich



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

23. August 2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

10124051







