DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 25/08/2021, 14:40 CET/CEST - Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. augusztus 26., csütörtök, 15:13







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG







Correction of a release from 25/08/2021, 14:40 CET/CEST - Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








26.08.2021 / 15:13



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Correction of a publication dated 25.08.2021



1. Details of issuer


Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 23. August 2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

10124051














26.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1229216  26.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229216&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum