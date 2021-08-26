DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel





Gerd Pieper resigns from the supervisory board





26-Aug-2021





Mr. Gerd Pieper informed our company today that he is resigning from his mandate as chairman and member of the supervisory board of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien for an important reason, namely with regard to his personal health situation, with effect from the end of September 24th, 2021.



Dortmund, August 26th, 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



