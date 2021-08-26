

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Personalie





Gerd Pieper legt sein Mandat im Aufsichtsrat nieder





26.08.2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Herr Gerd Pieper hat unserer Gesellschaft heute mitgeteilt, dass er sein Mandat als Vorsitzender und Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien aus wichtigem Grund, nämlich im Hinblick auf seine gesundheitliche Situation, mit Wirkung zum Ablauf des 24. September 2021 niederlegt.



Dortmund, 26. August 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Kontakt:



Dr. Robin Steden



Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations

