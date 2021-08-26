DGAP-Adhoc: Gerd Pieper legt sein Mandat im Aufsichtsrat nieder

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Gerd Pieper legt sein Mandat im Aufsichtsrat nieder


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Herr Gerd Pieper hat unserer Gesellschaft heute mitgeteilt, dass er sein Mandat als Vorsitzender und Mitglied des Aufsichtsrates der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien aus wichtigem Grund, nämlich im Hinblick auf seine gesundheitliche Situation, mit Wirkung zum Ablauf des 24. September 2021 niederlegt.



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
