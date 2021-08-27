DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM and France Billet in final phase of negotiations on ticketing agreement for Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris 2024
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Alliance
Ad hoc disclosure
Munich/Paris, 26 August 2021 - CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and France Billet SA, a joint venture between Fnac Darty Group and CTS EVENTIM, are in the final stage of negotiations with Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games on a ticketing agreement (Lot 1 "Ticketing system provider"). This is the first allocation of a total of four lots and includes the provision of Eventim ticketing software. CTS EVENTIM and France Billet form a consortium with Orange Business Services SA. CTS EVENTIM expects from the agreement a positive revenue contribution in the double-digit million euro range.
End of ad hoc disclosure
About CTS EVENTIM
