CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ

671 furnished flats in a prime location on the Danube Canal



Two top commercial leases concluded: Fit One and Treble



Sophisticated community concept, including a cinema, a rooftop disco and a roof terrace



Innovative energy efficiency measures: Heating and cooling with Danube water will save 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year



Consistent expansion of Corestate"s European Micro Living platform



Frankfurt, 27 August 2021. Corestate"s Micro Living brand "Linked Living powered by YOUNIQ" has launched TrIIIple Vienna, a second attractive location in Austria"s capital city. The 125 m high Linked Living TrIIIple with 35 floors is an innovative mixed-use landmark project with 671 micro flats, all with balconies or terraces. It is aimed at students and young professionals and offers a sophisticated community concept with a cinema, working lounges and a community kitchen, for example, as well as additional commercial space for fitness and a cafeteria/bistro. The property is crowned by a rooftop disco with a roof terrace available to all residents, which offers a unique panoramic view of Vienna and the surrounding area.

The issues of sustainability and environmental awareness were taken into account in a special way by implementing particularly innovative energy measures: Heating and cooling are carried out with river water, i.e. all heating and cooling is provided by the Danube Canal river. This saves more than 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year for the entire TrIIIple project.

"With Linked Living TrIIIple Vienna, we are sending a clear signal that we are playing in the top league in European Micro Living. We have succeeded in realising a truly spectacular project that can stand up to any comparison. We still have a lot of plans and will continue to put our heart and soul into expanding our European presence in Micro Living because we are convinced that the demand for high-quality, contemporary and, above all, needs-based temporary living space will continue to grow in the years to come," said Lambros Reppas, European Head of Asset Management Residential & Micro Living.

As with the other locations in Germany, Spain and Poland, the Austrian locations, which until now have been operated under the name "Linked Living," will also operate under the YOUNIQ brand, which is to be developed into the leading Micro Living brand in Europe. "All of our Micro Living projects - with the YOUNIQ and JOYN brands - will be part of Corestate"s pan-European Micro Living platform which, including our subsidiary CRM Students in the UK and projects under development, now comprises more than 30,000 beds. With our offices in key European locations and our own teams on the ground, the platform offers a unique proposition that both our guests and our investors will feel comfortable with," Lambros Reppas added.

The property, which was built directly on the Danube Canal (Schnirchgasse 13, 1030 Vienna), is nestled between the business city TownTown and the green Prater and is part of a new development that comprises three towers and partially overlaps the A4 motorway. Tower III of the high-rise ensemble TrIIIple "Stadt.Land.Fluss," which can be recognised from afar, is the Linked Living TrIIIple. Due to its inner-city location in Vienna"s 3rd district, it offers an ideal connection to the city centre and the airport. It is also quite impressive due to its proximity to the Prater as well as its access to the Danube Canal, which serves as a recreational area with a park-like flair.

Corestate was recently able to achieve two leasing successes for the commercial space. The successful European fitness studio operator "Fit/One" will soon move into an area of over 2,500 m² for at least 10 years plus an extension option of 2x5 years. In addition, the restaurant operator TREBLE, who is already a tenant in the second building "Linked Living Wien" (Vorgartenstr. 204, 1020 Vienna), will open its doors with a contract for at least 10 years.

The business was scheduled to open on 19 April 2021, but due to the coronavirus, the building could not yet be presented to the public in an appropriate manner. This will now be made up for on 16 and 17 September with an exclusive evening event and an open door day, which will give the general public unique access to the areas of the TrIIIple.



Press contact

Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

Investor Relations contact

Dr Kai Gregor Klinger



T: +49 69 3535630-106 / M: +49 162 1036025

ir@corestate-capital.com



