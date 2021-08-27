DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG


/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement






Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance








27.08.2021 / 07:50




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on

27 August 2021 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022

(01/04/2021-30/06/2021):



- Sales revenue: EUR 13.6 million (EUR 14.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (EUR 5.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (EUR 4.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.5 million (EUR 4.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 37.0 million as of 30 June 2021 (EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020)



Please access the report via the following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 27 August 2021

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62















