





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















27.08.2021 / 18:50









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

EICOM GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Eichler

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

JOST Werke AG





b) LEI

529900G977BSS7DATK68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000JST4000





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

54.50 EUR





172928.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

54.5000 EUR





172928.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-27; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























27.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



