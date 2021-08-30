Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052





Acquisition of treasury shares - 64. Interim Announcement





In the period from 23 August 2021 through 27 August 2021, in total 10 shares were acquired as part of the Logwin AG share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 17 March 2020 for 18 March 2020 pursuance of Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.





Shares were acquired as follows:





Date

Total number of



shares acquired

Volume-weighted



average price (Euro)

23 August 2021

5

250.0000

24 August 2021

0

0.0000

25 August 2021

5

248.0000

26 August 2021

0

0.0000

27 August 2021

0

0.0000



The total number of shares acquired so far in the period from 18 March 2020 through 27 August 2021 in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 4,830 shares.





The share buyback was carried out by an independent bank of Logwin AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.





Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 (1b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:





https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/share/share-buyback-program-2020.html







Grevenmacher, 30 August 2021





Logwin AG



The Board of Directors