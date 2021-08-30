DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 3rd Interim Announcement


In the period from 23 August 2021 up to and including 27 August 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 101,585 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.



Shares were bought as follows:





















Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
23.08.2021 15,525 37.0372
24.08.2021 11,622 37.1517
25.08.2021 17,704 37.4853
26.08.2021 47,519 36.7301
27.08.2021 9,215 36.3964

 



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 299,524 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .



The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 30 August 2021



United Internet AG



The Management Board















Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
