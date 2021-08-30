

ROY Asset Holding SE: Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company and Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company





30-Aug-2021 / 11:49 CET/CEST





Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company



Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company



30 August 2021, Hungen - The Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today agreed with Mr Matthias Herrmann that he will terminate his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ROY Asset Holding SE as of 31 August 2021 and that he will also resign from the Administrative Board of the Company.



In addition, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE has today decided to appoint the Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Company, Surasak Lelalertsuphakun, also as Managing Director and new CEO of the Company. He also takes over from Matthias Herrmann as the Managing Director of Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH.









Contact:



Matthias Herrmann



Managing Director



ROY Asset Holding SE



Gießener Str. 42



35410 Hungen



Tel. +49 (0)9372 131 270



Fax +49 (0)9372 131 220

