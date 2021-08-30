DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company and Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company
2021. augusztus 30., hétfő, 11:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company
Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company
30 August 2021, Hungen - The Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today agreed with Mr Matthias Herrmann that he will terminate his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ROY Asset Holding SE as of 31 August 2021 and that he will also resign from the Administrative Board of the Company.
In addition, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE has today decided to appoint the Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Company, Surasak Lelalertsuphakun, also as Managing Director and new CEO of the Company. He also takes over from Matthias Herrmann as the Managing Director of Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH.
Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0)9372 131 270
Fax +49 (0)9372 131 220
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Gießener Str. 42
|35410 Hungen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 710455155
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 710455450
|E-mail:
|ir@roykeramik.de
|Internet:
|www.roykeramik.de
|ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
|WKN:
|RYSE88
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1229694
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1229694 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
