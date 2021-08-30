DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company and Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company

ROY Asset Holding SE: Termination of Matthias Herrmann as Managing Director and CEO of the Company and Appointment of Surasak Lelalertsuphakun as Managing Director and CEO of the Company


30-Aug-2021 / 11:49 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



30 August 2021, Hungen - The Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) has today agreed with Mr Matthias Herrmann that he will terminate his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ROY Asset Holding SE as of 31 August 2021 and that he will also resign from the Administrative Board of the Company.



In addition, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE has today decided to appoint the Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Company, Surasak Lelalertsuphakun, also as Managing Director and new CEO of the Company. He also takes over from Matthias Herrmann as the Managing Director of Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH.






Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
