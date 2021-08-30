DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 30.08.2021


In the period from August 23, 2021 to, and including, August 27, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 356,760 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.


Shares were purchased as follows:


Date              Number of shares     Average price (EUR)



23.08.2021      68,302                     199.6056

24.08.2021      67,590                     200.2959

25.08.2021      70,019                     200.8379

26.08.2021      82,649                     199.2341

27.08.2021      68,200                     198.2007



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, August 27, 2021 amounts to 565,553.


The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.


Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
















