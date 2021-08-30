Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

30. August 2021

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 23 August 2021 until and including 27 August 2021, a number of 441,530 shares were bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

23 Aug 2021

17,619

59.7586

1,052,886.77

24 Aug 2021

59,386

59.7591

3,548,853.91

25 Aug 2021

108,869

59.6254

6,491,357.67

26 Aug 2021

132,466

59.1416

7,834,251.19

27 Aug 2021

123,190

59.0143

7,269,971.62

















Total

441,530

59.3330

26,197,321.16



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 10 May 2021 until and including 27 August 2021 amounts to 7,417,702 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.