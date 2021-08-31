



MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















31.08.2021







1. Details of issuer



MTU Aero Engines AG



Dachauer Straße 665



80995 München



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31. August 2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

53.422.264







