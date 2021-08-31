DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification according to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG")



Naspers Limited, South Africa, hereby notifies Delivery Hero SE, Germany (the "Issuer") in accordance with Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG for itself and also on behalf of its subsidiaries set forth in the notification of voting rights pursuant to Secs. 33 para. 1, 39 para. 1 WpHG dated August 30, 2021 including MIH Food Holdings B.V. (together the "Notifying Parties"):



As notified pursuant to Secs. 33 para. 1, 39 para. 1 WpHG on August 30, 2021, the Notifying Parties have crossed the threshold of 25 % for voting rights (including voting rights to which financial instruments relate).



The Notifying Parties hereby inform the Issuer pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 WpHG as follows:



1. Current Objectives (Sec. 43 para. 1, sentence 3 WpHG)



a) The investment does not serve to generate a trading profit, but is aimed at the implementation of the Notifying Parties" strategic goal of investing in high-growth platforms and marketplaces.



b) The Notifying Parties do not intend to expand the aggregate percentage of voting rights beyond a maximum of 29.99%. The Notifying Parties would consider acquiring additional voting rights within the next twelve months should future opportunities arise to obtain further voting rights of the Issuer at attractive terms, subject to not exceeding 29.99%.



c) The Notifying Parties have no intention to influence the composition of the Issuer"s administrative, management and supervisory boards, apart from exercising their voting rights in the annual general meeting. The Notifying Parties would collectively aim at continuing to be represented on the supervisory board.



d) The Notifying Parties do not intend to bring about a material change in the Issuer"s capital structure, in particular as regards the equity and debt ratio and dividend policy.



2. Source of Funds Used (Sec. 43 para. 1, sentence 4 WpHG)



The Notifying Parties have used their existing cash resources (equity and existing credit lines) available within their group to fund the acquisition of the voting rights. These funds have been made available to MIH Food Holdings B.V. on the basis of a shareholder loan.



August 30, 2021



Naspers Limited

















Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
