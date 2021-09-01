





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Straße, Hausnr.:

Ströer Allee 1

PLZ:

50999

Ort:

Köln

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Bestandsmitteilung nach finaler Umstrukturierung (s. Punkt 10)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dirk Ströer

Geburtsdatum: 08.06.1969



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Udo Müller, APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, LION Media GmbH & Co. KG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

31.08.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

41,68 %

0,00 %

41,68 %

56671571

letzte Mitteilung

41,68 %

0 %

41,68 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007493991

0

23620191

0,00 %

41,68 %

Summe

23620191

41,68 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

-Dirk Ströer

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-Delphi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-

%

%

%

-Dirk Ströer

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-Ströer-Verwaltungs-GmbH

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-Ströer Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-

%

%

%

-Dirk Ströer

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-Ströer-Familienstiftung

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-LION Media GmbH & Co. KG

41,68 %

%

41,68 %

-LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH

41,68 %

%

41,68 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Freiwillige Bestandsmitteilung infolge der Schenkung und Übertragung der Kommanditbeteiligung an der LION Media GmbH & Co. KG sowie der Anteile an der LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH von Dirk Ströer an Ströer-Familienstiftung.





Datum

31.08.2021



