1. Details of issuer

Name:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Street:

Ströer Allee 1

Postal code:

50999

City:

Köln

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary notification of current shareholding following final restructuring (see section 10)



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dirk Ströer

Date of birth: 08 Jun 1969



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Udo Müller, APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, LION Media GmbH & Co. KG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

31 Aug 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

41.68 %

0.00 %

41.68 %

56671571

Previous notification

41.68 %

0 %

41.68 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007493991

0

23620191

0.00 %

41.68 %

Total

23620191

41.68 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Dirk Ströer

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-Delphi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-

%

%

%

-Dirk Ströer

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-Ströer-Verwaltungs-GmbH

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-Ströer Vermögensverwaltung GmbH & Co. KG

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-

%

%

%

-Dirk Ströer

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-Ströer-Familienstiftung

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-LION Media GmbH & Co. KG

41.68 %

%

41.68 %

-LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH

41.68 %

%

41.68 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voluntary notification of current shareholding as a result of donation and transfer of the limited partnership interest in LION Media GmbH & Co. KG and the shares in LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH by Dirk Ströer to Ströer-Familienstiftung.







Date

31 Aug 2021



