1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation and transfer of the limited partnership interest in APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, which holds 9,063,200 of the shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, as well as the shares in APM Verwaltungs GmbH by Udo Müller to APMC-Familienstiftung


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-31; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
