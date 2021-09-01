DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








31.08.2021 / 19:33




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Müller

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Art des Geschäfts

Schenkung und Übertragung der Kommanditbeteiligung an der APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, die 9.063.200 Aktien der Ströer SE & Co. KGaA hält, sowie der Geschäftsanteile an der APM Verwaltungs GmbH durch Udo Müller an APMC-Familienstiftung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-31; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
