





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















31.08.2021 / 19:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Udo

Nachname(n):

Müller



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007493991





b) Art des Geschäfts

Schenkung und Übertragung der Kommanditbeteiligung an der APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, die 9.063.200 Aktien der Ströer SE & Co. KGaA hält, sowie der Geschäftsanteile an der APM Verwaltungs GmbH durch Udo Müller an APMC-Familienstiftung





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-31; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























31.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



