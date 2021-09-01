DGAP-DD: Nordex SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.09.2021 / 13:51




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: José Luis
Nachname(n): Blanco Diéguez

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
16,30 EUR 34702,70 EUR
16,30 EUR 22347,30 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16,3000 EUR 57050,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-31; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Deutschland
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
