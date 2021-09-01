DGAP-PVR: NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021. szeptember 01., szerda, 14:07
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG
NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.09.2021 / 14:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|NFON AG
|Street:
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|Postal code:
|81379
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Correction of an announcement by Universal-Investment-GmbH, see 10.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|5.06 %
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|16,561,124
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0N4N52
|0
|837,588
|0.00 %
|5.06 %
|Total
|837,588
|5.06 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Montagu Private Equity LLP
| %
| %
| %
|MLLP Holdings Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|MPE (General Partner V) Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|MPE (GP V) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Montagu Private Equity LLP
| %
| %
| %
|MLLP Holdings Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Montagu V Nominees Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Montagu Private Equity LLP
| %
| %
| %
|MLLP Holdings Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|MPE (General Partner V) Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|MPE (GP V) LP
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|3.25 %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Montagu Private Equity LLP
| %
| %
| %
|MLLP Holdings Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Montagu V Nominees Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL
| %
| %
| %
|Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH
| %
| %
| %
|Universal-Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
|3.25 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|With this and parallel correction notifications, the position of the notifying party as the ultimate parent company of the Universal Group pursuant to Section 35 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) has been amended since 2017 with regard to the most recently submitted notifications of Universal Investment-Gesellschaft mbH. Further explanations and all notifications concerned can be found at: www.universal-investment.com/de/stimmrechtsmitteilungen
Date
01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1230500 01.09.2021
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.