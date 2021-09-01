DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

2021. szeptember 01., szerda, 15:02















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








01.09.2021 / 15:00




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr
First name: Wissam
Last name(s): Jabre

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares following vesting of awards held under Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 and Deferred Bonus Plan 2013
Price: 0.00 EUR Number of shares: 55178


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



70013  01.09.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum