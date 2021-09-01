DGAP-HV: artnet AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 29.09.2021 in Berlin mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

/ Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung






artnet AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 29.09.2021 in Berlin mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG








artnet AG
Berlin



ISIN DE000A1K0375 / WKN A1K037
Absage der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2021

Die mit Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 20. August 2021 für Mittwoch, den 29. September 2021, um 10:00 Uhr MESZ, einberufene
ordentliche Hauptversammlung der artnet AG wird hiermit abgesagt. Die im Bundesanzeiger am 20. August 2021 bekannt gemachte
Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.


Der Alleinvorstand der artnet AG möchte durch eine Neuansetzung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung Gespräche mit wesentlichen
Aktionären - wie der Weng Fine Art AG und Galerie Neuendorf AG - zu einzelnen Tagesordnungspunkten ermöglichen, um im Interesse
der Gesellschaft und aller Aktionäre eine möglichst breite Unterstützung sämtlicher Tagesordnungspunkte zu erzielen. Der neue
Termin für die Hauptversammlung wird zeitnah bekanntgegeben.


 



Berlin, 31. August 2021


artnet AG


Der Vorstand















