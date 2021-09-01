





DGAP-News: artnet AG





/ Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung













artnet AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 29.09.2021 in Berlin mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

















01.09.2021 / 15:05







Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP

- ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

























artnet AG

Berlin







ISIN DE000A1K0375 / WKN A1K037

Absage der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung 2021

Die mit Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger vom 20. August 2021 für Mittwoch, den 29. September 2021, um 10:00 Uhr MESZ, einberufene

ordentliche Hauptversammlung der artnet AG wird hiermit abgesagt. Die im Bundesanzeiger am 20. August 2021 bekannt gemachte

Einladung zur ordentlichen Hauptversammlung ist damit gegenstandslos.



Der Alleinvorstand der artnet AG möchte durch eine Neuansetzung der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung Gespräche mit wesentlichen

Aktionären - wie der Weng Fine Art AG und Galerie Neuendorf AG - zu einzelnen Tagesordnungspunkten ermöglichen, um im Interesse

der Gesellschaft und aller Aktionäre eine möglichst breite Unterstützung sämtlicher Tagesordnungspunkte zu erzielen. Der neue

Termin für die Hauptversammlung wird zeitnah bekanntgegeben.







Berlin, 31. August 2021

artnet AG

Der Vorstand





































01.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



