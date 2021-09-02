DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.09.2021 / 19:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Werner
Nachname(n): Lanthaler

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Evotec SE


b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005664809


b) Art des Geschäfts


Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Aktienoptionen (Share Performance Plan)
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
42,4653 EUR 1492060,78 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
42,4653 EUR 1492060,78 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-30; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














01.09.2021
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



70034  01.09.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

