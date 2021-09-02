DGAP-PVR: elumeo SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. szeptember 01., szerda, 22:55







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: elumeo SE







elumeo SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








01.09.2021 / 22:55



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: elumeo SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
PLZ: 10999
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Wegfall der Zurechnung von Tochterunternehmen durch Abgabe einer Unabhängigkeitserklärung nach § 35 WpHG, siehe 10.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Montagu Private Equity LLP
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

19.08.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5500000
letzte Mitteilung 10,01 % 0 % 10,01 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)

0 0 0,00 % 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




X Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
  Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Auf Grund der Abgabe von Unabhängigkeitserklärungen sind der Montagu-Gruppe seit dem 19.08.2021 keine Stimmrechte mehr von der Universal-Gruppe zuzurechnen. Die Bestände der Universal-Gruppe haben sich nicht in schwellenrelevanter Weise geändert. Die melderelevanten Bestände der Universal-Investment GmbH zum 19.08.2021 betragen: 10,01%/0%/10,01%. 


Datum

01.09.2021














01.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1230627  01.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230627&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum