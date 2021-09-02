DGAP-AFR: BHW Bausparkasse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BHW Bausparkasse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 17, 2021

Address: https://www.bhw.de/dam/bhwde/pdf/Zwischenbericht_21.pdf













Language: English
Company: BHW Bausparkasse AG

Lubahnstraße 2

31789 Hameln

Germany
Internet: www.bhw.de





 
