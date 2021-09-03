DGAP-PVR: MLP SE: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 08.07.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

MLP SE: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 08.07.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








03.09.2021



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: MLP SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Alte Heerstraße 40
PLZ: 69168
Ort: Wiesloch
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Korrektur einer Mitteilung der Universal-Investment-GmbH, siehe 10.

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Montagu Private Equity LLP
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 9,19 % 0,00 % 9,19 % 109.334.686
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908 0 10.048.681 0,00 % 9,19 %
Summe 10.048.681 9,19 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Montagu Private Equity LLP % % %
MLLP Holdings Ltd. % % %
MPE (General Partner V) Ltd. % % %
MPE (GP V) LP % % %
Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL % % %
Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL % % %
Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH % % %
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH 9,19 % % 9,19 %
- % % %
Montagu Private Equity LLP % % %
MLLP Holdings Ltd. % % %
Montagu V Nominees Ltd. % % %
Alpha LuxCo 1 SARL % % %
Alpha LuxCo 2 SARL % % %
Universal- Beteiligungs- und Servicegesellschaft mbH % % %
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH 9,19 % % 9,19 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Mit dieser und parallelen Korrektur-Meldungen wird bzgl. der jeweils zuletzt abgegebenen Meldungen der Universal Investment-Gesellschaft mbH die Stellung der Meldepflichtigen als oberstes Mutterunternehmen der Universal-Gruppe nach § 35 Abs. 1 WpHG seit 2017 nachgezogen. Weitere Erläuterungen und alle betroffenen Meldungen finden sich auf: www.universal-investment.com/de/stimmrechtsmitteilungen 


Datum

31.08.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Deutschland
