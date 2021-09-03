DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
AD HOC
The purchase price of up to USD 475 million would cover the acquisition and commercial operation of some 33,000 ASIC miners. The hardware acquired would represent a strategic asset build-up and complement Northern Data"s existing bitcoin hosting infrastructure solutions.
Northern Data would generate initial revenue and a corresponding contribution to EBITDA upon closure of the transaction. The anticipated positive impact at the level of the forecast for the 2021 financial year would be described in detail when the annual report for 2020 is published.
