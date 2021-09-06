DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

2021. szeptember 06., hétfő, 15:05







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA


/ Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report






CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information








06.09.2021 / 15:05



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Release of a capital market information

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report


Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 6 September 2021. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 1 September 2021. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.



In the period from 30 August 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021 a total of 800 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:



























Date Shares bought back [units] Average price

[euros]		 Volume

[euros]
30.08.2021 - - -
31.08.2021 - - -
01.09.2021 200 127.90000 25,580.00
02.09.2021 300 127.80000 38,340.00
03.09.2021 300 127.06667 38,120.00

 

The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 1 September 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021 therefore amounts to 800 shares.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.



Should you have any queries, please contact:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Investor Relations)

email: IR@cewe.de















06.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1231484  06.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231484&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum