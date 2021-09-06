DGAP-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2021. szeptember 06., hétfő, 15:05
Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Im Zeitraum vom 30. August 2021 bis einschließlich 3. September 2021 wurden insgesamt 800 Stück Aktien im Rahmen des Aktienrückkaufs erworben:
Die Gesamtzahl der bislang im Rahmen dieses Aktienrückkaufs im Zeitraum vom 1. September 2021 bis einschließlich 3. September 2021 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich damit auf 800 Stück Aktien.
Detaillierte Informationen über die Transaktionen gemäß Art. 2 Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 sind auf der Internetseite der CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA unter company.cewe.de im Bereich Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Aktienrückkauf verfügbar.
Bei Rückfragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1231484 06.09.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]