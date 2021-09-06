DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

2021. szeptember 06., hétfő, 17:44







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: United Internet AG


/ United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announceme






United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information








06.09.2021 / 17:44



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announcement


In the period from 30 August 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 79,982 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.



Shares were bought as follows:





















Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
30.08.2021 8,835 36.6533
31.08.2021 13,258 36.7589
01.09.2021 15,558 36.8235
02.09.2021 17,418 36.8225
03.09.2021 24,913 36.3838

 



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 379,506 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .



The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 6 September 2021



United Internet AG



The Management Board















06.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1231556  06.09.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231556&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum