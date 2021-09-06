United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announcement





In the period from 30 August 2021 up to and including 3 September 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 79,982 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

30.08.2021

8,835

36.6533

31.08.2021

13,258

36.7589

01.09.2021

15,558

36.8235

02.09.2021

17,418

36.8225

03.09.2021

24,913

36.3838







Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 379,506 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 6 September 2021

United Internet AG

The Management Board