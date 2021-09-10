





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Frank

Last name(s):

von Seth



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

cyan AG





b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A3E5DM5





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 41,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



